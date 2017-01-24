Herald welcomes Yazoo native Cathryn Cartwright Kiger

Cathryn Cartwright Kiger has joined the staff of The Yazoo Herald as a news reporter.

Kiger earned a Bachelor’s Degree in History with a minor in English from the University of Southern Mississippi after graduating with an Associate’s Degree in Secondary Education from Holmes Community College.

The Yazoo City native is the daughter of Paul and Wendy Cartwright and a graduate of Manchester Academy. She has served as a teacher in both the Yazoo City and Yazoo County school systems.

“We are very pleased to welcome Cathryn to our newsroom,” said Herald Publisher Jason Patterson. “She is very smart and has a strong work ethic. She also knows and loves our community. I am expecting her to be a strong addition to this newspaper.”

Kiger has been involved with a number of local civic clubs, historical organizations and active in her family’s estate sale business.

She has been married to Shawn L. Kiger for over two years. Her hobbies include cooking, sewing and gardening.