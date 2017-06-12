Helferich and Nicholas to host book signing Saturday at Downtown Marketplace

Local authors Gerry Helferich and Teresa Nicholas will host a book signing at Downtown Marketplace Saturday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Nicholas will sign copies of Buryin’ Daddy and Willie.

Helferich will sign copies of the New University Press edition of High Cotton.

On December 12 Helferich will sign copies of his newly published nonfiction book, An Unlikely Trust: Theodore Roosevelt, J.P. Morgan, and the Improbable Partnership That Remade American Business at Lemuria book store in Jackson. The book signing will begin at 5 p.m., and there will be a reading beginning at 5:30 p.m.

An Unlikely Trust reconsiders the relationship between the two most powerful Americans of their day.

“While Roosevelt and Morgan are usually depicted as battling titans, I focus instead on key episodes where they managed to put aside their differences and work to rescue the country from impending disaster,” Helferich said. “In the process, they pioneered a totally new type of relationship between business and government, which has continued to the present day.”