Fletcher Cox Parade postponed due to weather

Fletcher Cox Parade postponed due to weatherBy THE YAZOO HERALD,
Fri, 02/23/2018 - 1:21pm
The Yazoo City Fletcher Cox Parade planned for Saturday has been postponed due to expected weather conditions.
The hometown, Super Bowl champion will be celebrated at a future date in March with a parade and other festivities.
The Philadelphia Eagles star was also honored by the city of Yazoo City with Fletcher Cox Day on Feb. 4.
The Eagles defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII 41-33, giving Cox his first Super Bowl ring.