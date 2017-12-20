Dance classes coming to the Triangle Cultural Center

The Triangle Cultural Center of Yazoo City will be offering dance classes starting in January.

John Malone, a DVIDA certified dance instructor from Madison, has over 24 years of experience as a teacher and has won many awards for his performances.

Beginning on January 4, 2018, Malone will offer Ballroom, Western, and Wedding Dance classes for groups and individuals, with no partners required.

Afternoon Classes will be offered from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., and evening classes will be offered from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The fee is $10 per person for group lessons, and $60 per person for private lessons.

Private dance lessons are 55-minute classes that offer one-on-one time with the instructor and can be used by a single person or shared with another person.

Group dance lessons are 50 minutes long are great for learning a broad range of dances and movements. They are also more interactive and a great way to meet new people in the dancing community.

The Triangle will also be having dance parties on Friday nights from 8 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. for a rate of $10 per person. These dance parties allow students to showcase their skills and enjoy a night out with partners.

All interested parties must pre-register for classes by Friday, December 29.

For more information, or to register for a class, please call the Triangle Cultural Center at 662-746-2273, or call 601-966-6623.