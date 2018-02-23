Chamber to host community garage sale March 3

The Yazoo County Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a Community Yard Sale on Saturday, March 3, in the parking area of the Holmes Education Center on 15th Street.

The purpose of the event is to raise funds that will be used to promote local businesses in Yazoo County.

The gates will open to the public at 7 a.m. Parking is free, and there is no admission to the event.

"People can park in the parking area and come in and shop," said Chamber Director Kiristi Mills. "We will have parking areas available, and there will be signs to designate parking."

Mills said that there are over 40 booth spaces available for vendors, with each space measuring 18x15 feet.

Each booth space is $20, and vendors are welcome to set up and sell a variety of items such as food and drinks, clothing and jewelry, arts and crafts, home decor, homemade good and vegetables, and more.

"I have a lady from Vicksburg who is coming to set up a pop-up boutique inside of her booth space," said Mills.

Other booth spaces have already been reserved by local businesses, churches, civic organizations and individuals.

Once vendors pay for their booth space, they will keep all of the profits made inside their booth during the Community Yard Sale, but they will be responsible for cleaning up the space before they leave.

To reserve a booth space, vendors must call the Yazoo County Chamber of Commerce Office at 746-1273. Spaces must be paid for in cash or check before the deadline on Thursday, March 1, at 5 p.m.