Additional charge added for Yazoo murder suspect

Agents of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation have added a first degree murder charge against Yazoo City quadruple murder suspect Briddell Barber.

Barber was charged with capital murder on Monday. The first degree charge is for the first victim, and the capital murder charge is for the remaining victims.

Under Mississippi law, it is a capital offense when three or more persons are murdered in one act, scheme, course of conduct or criminal episode.

Barber’s initial court appearance is scheduled for today in YazooCounty Justice Court.

The investigation is being conducted by MBI, Yazoo City police and the 21st Judicial District Attorney.