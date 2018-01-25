Yazoo City High School graduate Fletcher Cox will compete with the Philadelphia Eagles against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.
The game will be televised live on NBC on Feb. 4 at 5:30 p.m.
---
The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The YAZOO HERALD.
If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://bit.ly/1B095Lm