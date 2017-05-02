A Yazoo Success Story: AA Calibration has earned a reputation for excellence

They calibrate everything from medical instruments to airplane controls at AA Calibration in Yazoo City.

About the only thing they haven’t been able to measure so far is the company’s potential for growth.

AA Calibration has steadily grown since Larry White established the company in a downtown building. The local business has built a reputation for excellence and has earned statewide recognition for its work and its contributions to the local economy.

White doesn’t just create new jobs, he even trains local residents when needed, bringing in college professors to help teach the required skills.

Many Yazooans know about AA Calibration’s success, but they’re still not exactly sure what they do.

"Calibration is the science of measuring," said White, "Anything that takes measurements needs calibrating. We keep America in balance.”

Calibration is the setting or correcting of a measuring device, such as a scale so that it can operate at its normal range.

"Let's say you go to the store to buy meat,” White said. “If the scale is off one way or the other, somebody is getting beaten. If the scale reads low, the store loses money. If the scale reads high, then you get cheated out of your meat.”.

AA Calibration Services calibrates everything that takes a measurement, from scales, to gas pumps, to other devices we use every day.

"We work with many different industries, such as medical or manufacturing, but mostly we work with aerospace, because that's the background I came from," White said.

White worked in the Navy for 20 years, where he began training in the field of electronics. From there, White went to work for Raytheon Aerospace (now L-3 Communications).

In 2004 White opened AA Calibration Services on Main Street.

"Our little company grew faster than I thought it would initially," said White. "By 2008, we had grown so much that we needed a bigger place."

In 2010, White found a place to build up his business on Highway 3. Planning for even more future growth, White built a larger facility to suit the company's needs.

In the years that have passed, AA Calibration Services has won many awards for their performance, and most recently Larry White received an award for being of 30 Top CEOs in the State of Mississippi.

"We have a lot of great things going on to help grow our business. We have all the credentials companies are looking for to do business with us," said White.

AA Calibration Services plays a major role in the Yazoo community.

"When we started this company I was the only one working," said White. "Now we employ over 15 local people who work on site, not counting all of the other employees and consultants we have working in other locations."

Along with hiring locals when he can, White also offers calibration training through Holmes Community College to help broaden the workforce.

"When you give a person a job, you're helping that person send his kid to school and buy school clothes, you increase the tax base and help the county because that person becomes a taxpayer. You aren't just giving a person a job, you are providing for somebody. That's one of the things that really motivates me" says White."

The calibration training that AA Calibration Services offers are not just for their own employees, but for the general public as well. White said one former student who attended the class got a job making $30 per hour in Dallas, Texas because he had this certificate from Holmes Community College.

AA Calibration Services is currently investing in new technology to broaden their horizons and opportunities for growth and expansion.

White said they plan to mentor students from each local high school this summer in order to educate local youth on the opportunities in the calibration field.

For more information or to schedule a tour of this facility, please call AA Calibration Services at 662-716-0202.