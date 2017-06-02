Happy 105th birthday to a living legend

Mrs. Leola Dillard, who has earned a reputation over the years for kindness and community service, celebrated her 105th birthday today with family and friends at her home on Grand Avenue. Mrs. Dillard is pictured looking at some of the many birthday cards she received. Dillard hosted Make A Difference Day events in Yazoo City for many years and received national recognition for her free flea markets where she provided clothing and other items to anyone who needed them at no cost.