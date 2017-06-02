Four murdered in Yazoo City, suspect still at large

Four men were murdered in Yazoo City early Monday morning, and the shooter remains at large.

Bridell Barber, 27, is the suspect and is considered armed and dangerous. Barber has brown eyes, black hair, is 5-9 in height, and weighs 165 pounds. Barber’s last known address is 612 West Madison Street, Yazoo City.

The murders occurred around 1:30 a.m. outside of Club 66 on Eleventh Street.

The victims are not yet being identified.

Barber was charged in 2016 with the murder of Justin “Butch” Porter in an incident that took place outside of another Yazoo City nightclub.

