Debbie Sullivan

Deborah Diane Sullivan, 54, passed away on Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland, Mississippi. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, December 17, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Sebrell Funeral Home, 425 Northpark Drive, Ridgeland, Mississippi. A Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at 1 p.m.

Debbie was a legal secretary at the firm of Attorney Kate Eidt where she built and treasured the friendship she established with her boss Kate. She was an avid plant enthusiast and was a lover of jewelry. She loved life and always dared to try new things. Those that knew Debbie, knew that she was outspoken and would always tell you the truth, to know her was to love her. She survived cancer twice in her life and she fought with vigor until the very end. She was a giving daughter, often her mother’s helper, a loving sister and a supportive aunt. While she had no children of her own, she often opened her home to her nieces and nephews as a place of refuge and understanding. She raised her nephew Draven Sullivan like her own after his father passed away at the age of 21.

She is preceded in death by her father, John D. Sullivan, Jr. and her brother, Jonathan Sullivan.

She is survived by her mother, Shirley Sullivan of Phoenix, MS; sisters, Tammy Sanders of Madison, MS, Rhonda Sullivan of Phoenix, MS, and Cindy Lungrin of Flora, MS; nephews, B.J. Sanders, John Luke Lungrin and Zach Hutson; nieces, Kristan Stubblefield, Phoenix Sullivan, Chastity Graham, Tamara Boatner, Casey Lungrin and Brett Hutson; 5 great nieces; as well as a host of loving friends.