Antique days returning to Yazoo

Yazoo City's fifth annual Antique Days Festival will be returning to Yazoo City this fall.

The popular festival has been scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 21, on the grounds of the Triangle Cultural Center. And this year's special guests are bringing in many visitors from all over Mississippi.

Phyllis Haynes, Antique Days organizer, said that this year's festival will feature more special guests and local entertainment, but the biggest event will be a special Preview Party on Friday evening, Oct. 20, from 6-9 p.m., at the No-Smoking Smokehouse on Main Street.

"The preview party is something new and different, and I think everyone is excited about it,” Haynes said. “Where else do you get to see and be entertained and have a fabulous meal, and do it all locally without having to drive to Jackson," asked Haynes.

The Friday night preview party will feature a Pig Roast with special guest Greg Harkins, and live music by Carl Acuff Jr. and his show band. Tickets can be purchased in advance for $25 per person at local main street vendors, such as Main Street Antiques and Downtown Marketplace.

Admission to Saturday’s open air festival is free.

Antique Days focuses on celebrating the "folklore and traditions of yesteryear," providing visitors with first-hand experiences with craftsmen of the old days, showing off their skills in the hand made arts.

Some items that will be featured at the festival include a blacksmith from Jackson demonstrating how to make things with a forge, a Gristmill making yellow and white cornmeal and a local volunteer making free homemade biscuits on site, topped with locally made honey and cane syrup.

There will also be several vendor booths set up for individuals to sell their hand made creations. Greg Harkins, famous for his hand-made furniture, will also be on sight showing off his talents.

The main attractions for Antique Days this year include a variety of local and visiting musical guests, such as local children's choirs, Arion Bell playing several selections from the blues, Jamie Isonhood and finally Carl Acuff Jr. and his show band.

Acuff and his band are a big attraction, often playing a wide variety of country and rock and roll music that fans will enjoy. Fans are invited to bring blankets and chairs and sit and listen to the live entertainment.

Other special activities include a Kids Zone, featuring pumpkin painting and "Let's Make a Deal," a showcase of various hit-and-miss engines used in agriculture back in the old days, rides in the giant Radio Flyer Wagon and a tractor parade starting at 11 a.m.

"It's a tractor club in Vicksburg,” Haynes said. “They're going to come over here and bring a lot of old tractors for a parade down Main Street, with a new Case International Tractor in the lead that will show the difference between the tractors they use now and the old days."

The events will also feature a kids poster contest, depicting the artists' ideas of what life may have been like in 1817.

While there will not be a Kibbee Contest this year, the 2016 champion, Dr. Will Thompson, will be cooking Kibbee on the grounds for the public.

Vendor spaces are still available to those who are interesting in showing off their arts and crafts. Booths can be purchased for $40 each and should only feature homemade goods, handmade arts and crafts items, and antiques. The deadline for vendors to sign up is Saturday, Oct. 14.

Haynes would like to give special thanks to Lois Russell, Director of the Triangle Cultural Center; local volunteer Kay Mills for helping organize the preview party; JoAnn Adams and the Main Street Hotel; all the downtown merchants who are selling tickets; the Yazoo County Convention and Visitor's Bureau, Walmart, Bank of Yazoo, the Yazoo Historical Society, and the City of Yazoo City for sponsoring the event.